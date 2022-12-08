PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People who reserve cabins and lodges in South Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas will be able to have pets join them for $10 a night at some locations.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission decided Thursday to drop its rule prohibiting pets in those places.

The challenge ahead will be deciding on how and where they’ll be allowed, state Parks and Recreation Division director Scott Simpson said.

Simpson said the change would fit what some travelers want. “There should be some facilities that should be left pet-free,” he said.

No one testified on the matter at the public hearing the commission held Thursday, but there were dozens of written comments for and against the proposal.

Campers are allowed to bring pets to state parks and rec areas, but there are detailed restrictions.

Commissioner Travis Bies of Fairburn said he would have appreciated more detail on the lodging where pets will be allowed. “I wish that would be in the proposal,” Bies said.

Commissioner Stephanie Rissler of Vermillion said she appreciated that pets won’t be allowed in every location. “I’m glad it’s considered to not do one-hundred percent,” Rissler said.