SDGFP is now running Roy Lake Resort

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Roy Lake Resort in northeastern South Dakota has a new owner and a new manager.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Department.

GFP recently announced the purchase from Jan Pitzl, after trying for more than four years to find someone else to buy it.

No one came forward to offer the $1,195,000 she originally asked for the personal property and possessory interest in April 2015. The price kept coming down, but there still were no takers.

The Roy Lake State Park district office took over March 2. The resort is in the park, 10 miles southeast of Lake City or 25 miles north of Webster, on SD 10. Operations include watercraft rental, hotel and cabin reservations and a convenience store.

The department agreed January 31 to pay $449,000, according to Scott Simpson, director for the state Parks and Recreation Division.

That’s the amount that was listed in the November prospectus.

“The purchase agreement allowed Janice to continue to operate and occupy the premises through April 30, with a portion of the purchase price — $20,000 — held as a deposit through that date,” Simpson told KELOLAND News Tuesday.

Park staff are handling all calls through the park office at 605-448-5701. Staff is contacting visitors who had made reservations for cabins and suites to tell them the reservations will be honored for the coming season.

Motel suites became available last week. Cabins become available May 15. Reservations can be made at www.campsd.com or 1-800-710-CAMP.

Motel prices probably will change after GFP completes an inventory of the units. Bait will still be available but on-water fuel service for boaters won’t be continued.

In a statement, Simpson thanked Jan and Charls Pitzl for “their years of amazing hospitality” running the resort.

“They provided thousands of visitors with great memories and we look forward to continuing to offer those same opportunities,” he said.