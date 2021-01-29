SDGFP is merging customer-commerce services

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department has reached agreement with a Tallahassee, Florida, company to provide a centralized e-commerce system.

Several GFP staff presented the plan Thursday afternoon during a teleconference meeting of the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission.

Senior advisor Emily Kiel said a seven-year contract was signed Monday with Brandt Information Services. The deal includes an option for a three-year extension. Eight companies made proposals.

“This is a monumental change for us,” Kiel said.

The department currently has two systems. One is for camping reservations and related activities that a private vendor operates for the Parks and Recreation Division. The other the Wildlife Division runs internally for hunting, fishing and trapping licenses.

The department’s finance director, Chris Petersen, said GFP pays about $1.4 million per year for the two. The Brandt deal is based on transactions, meaning the company charges a fee when someone makes a purchase. Petersen said it will cost an estimated $1.7 million per year at current use.

“We hope to see additional transaction costs, because that means everything is rising together,” he said.

The two systems now in use require separate identifiers for a person to sign-on. Kiel said the Brandt system will have a single sign-on.

Kiel said customer groups will be assembled to consult with Brandt — “We need some fresh data and input,” she said — and the company will have a dedicated customer call center in South Dakota, subcontracting with the current service, Five Star, in Sioux Falls.

The timeline calls for Brandt to launch the unified system in late December. Brandt has contracts with other states’ departments, Kiel said. She called the company “a proven partner in innovation and success.”

“They will be our partner in innovation,” she said.