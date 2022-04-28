PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Secretary Kevin Robling showed on Thursday how the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department spent $2.8 million on road work and replacement of a bridge so visitors could more easily reach some popular state park and recreation areas.

His audience was the South Dakota Transportation Commission, whose members agreed last year to provide the money. On Thursday, they shifted another $2.8 million for the coming construction season.

The state funding goes to projects on local connector roads that are more heavily traveled because they lead to GFP-managed spots where people like to go to enjoy the outdoors.

State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said GFP chooses where to spend. “It has cut off the number of phone calls I get on a regular basis,” Jundt said.

Said Robling, “It’s been a great year because we can address these issues that we haven’t in the past.” He noted that GFP spent another $6 million from its budget for roads in 2021.

The 2021 DOT money benefited 13 projects in 10 counties. Much of it went to Custer State Park out west, with $1,761,681.04 spent for an overlay on the Wildlife Loop and $298,570.73 for a bridge leading to the Custer Playhouse.

Custer State Park would receive more than $1.5 million of the 2022 injection from DOT, including $760,000 to complete the Wildlife Loop overlay. The largest non-CSP project proposed is $700,000 for reconstructing the entrance road to the Cow Creek and Spring Creek recreation areas along Lake Oahe north of Pierre.

Overall 13 projects are scheduled for 2022 in Custer, Fall River, Sully, Gregory, Minnehaha, Brule and Stanley counties. Robling said another baker’s dozen of projects are ready if any of those can’t go forward.

To see what’s been done and what’s planned, click here.