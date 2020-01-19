1  of  88
SDGFP commission remembers a past leader, whose contributions continue after her death

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of dollars in donations have flowed into a wildlife endowment for her after a former South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks commissioner passed away last year.

Cathy Peterson of Salem died May 6 of multiple myeloma. Then-Governor Dennis Daugaard appointed her in 2011 to the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission.

She served the maximum two terms, through 2018, including time as the chair.

Her kind and neighborly personality was recalled by some current commissioners and department staff during their meeting Friday.

Chairman Gary Jensen of Rapid City called her “extraordinary.”

“We miss her a lot,” Jensen said.

The occasion was an invitation from the commission to her husband, Steve, and their children, including Kent Peterson, a state legislator.

She was “a very proud member” of the commission, her son said.

He explained that a fund in her memory at the department’s wildlife foundation had received more than $50,000. The money is for habitat.

“My mom’s legacy will continue to live on,” Kent said. He noted that one of the department’s habitat initiatives launched on their farm.

“I think of Cathy all the time,” Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kelly Hepler said.

