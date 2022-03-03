PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission isn’t waiting for money from the Legislature to purchase the land for a proposed mega-shooting range near Rapid City.

Commissioners on Thursday afternoon passed a resolution to purchase the property in Meade County. Governor Kristi Noem wants the range.

The resolution calls for the commission to pay $900,000 for the 400-acre site. The land was purchased by Jim Scull and transferred to the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation, the not-for-profit arm of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.

The foundation president is Spencer Hawley of Brookings, a past member of the GFP commission and a former Democrat legislator. Among the foundation’s current board members are commission vice-chair Doug Sharp of Watertown and GFP Secretary Kevin Robling.

The site is on Elk Vale Road near Rapid City. The resolution and a map are on pages 87-88 in the commission’s meeting booklet.

The department’s request for $2.5 million of state funds and $2.5 million in other authority to help pay for the range’s development was rejected by the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on January 25. Neighboring ranchers are opposed to the range.

Senator David Johnson, R-Rapid City, then introduced a similar bill on February 1. The Senate approved it 28-7 but the House Committee on Appropriations killed it 7-2 Thursday morning. However, the committee was forced Thursday afternoon to release the bill through a legislative procedure known as a smoke-out by Representative Roger Chase, R-Huron. He’s the bill’s House sponsor.

The committee reported it out “without recommendation.” That means the House will need at least 36 representatives to support putting it on the debate calendar Monday.