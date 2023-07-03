PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public about its construction and maintenance plans for South Dakota’s highways and bridges.

The department has set a series of four public meetings on its 2024 proposal:

Tuesday, July 11, 7 p.m. CT, in Aberdeen at AmericInn, 301 Centennial Street South.

Wednesday, July 12, 7 p.m. CT, in Sioux Falls at Southeast Technical College, Sullivan Health Center, 2320 N. Career Avenue.

Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m. MT, in Rapid City at Ramkota Hotel, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street.

Wednesday, July 19, 7 p.m. CT, in Fort Pierre at Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive.

This year, people will also be able to participate remotely in any of those public meetings. The department intends to provide details in the coming days.

The 2024 plan calls for spending $1.25 billion from federal, state and local sources. That includes more than $796 million for highway projects, more than $290 million for bridges, $107 million for safety projects, and more than $56 million for other purposes.

The department each summer releases a construction plan for the coming year. To view the complete 2024 proposal, county by county, click here.

And for the plans by region — Aberdeen, Mitchell, Pierre and Rapid City — click here.