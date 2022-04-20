PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington, D.C. law firm of Slover & Loftus is getting a raise of $70 per hour to work on railroad matters for the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The state Railroad Board approved the increase Wednesday. The new $450 rate applies to legal work performed as of February 11 of this year.

The rail board operates as a wing of the department.

One of the department’s lawyers, Karla Engle, recommended the raise for the law firm’s John LeSeur. “He is an essential part of the DOT team, frankly,” she said.

The rate had been $380 for nearly a decade, according to Engle.

Other state contracts with South Dakota law firms currently pay $195 per hour.

State government became a railroad owner during the late 1970s when the then-Milwaukee Road went bankrupt. Several of the state-owned routes have since been sold back to the private sector.

Engle said LeSeur has been handling primarily litigation and large transactions. “It really depends on what comes before us,” she said.

According to the state government’s spending website, Slover & Loftus so far has received $251,164 for this budget year that runs through June 30, after getting $22,836 and $124,912 the two prior years.

The state’s contract with the firm has been expanded several times.