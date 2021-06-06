SDDOT releases amounts paid for 3 planes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor wants to reduce the size of South Dakota’s executive aircraft fleet to two planes from three because it would be more efficient, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation said Sunday.

Governor Kristi Noem wants to sell state government’s main King Air B200, which seats eight and is the main plane she uses, and one of its King Air C90 planes, which seats seven. In turn she wants state government to buy one different plane.

SDDOT signed a consulting contract in March with Verity Jet Group for up to $195,000 to help sell the two aircraft and use those proceeds, along with up to $5 million that the Legislature authorized, to purchase a different one.

Stevenson said the department paid $1,895,000 for the 1988 model King Air B200 turboprop on February 7, 1994.

It replaced the Mitsubishi plane that crashed April 19, 1993, killing Governor George S. Mickelson and the seven others aboard.

State government also is trying to sell the 1999 model King Air 90II that was purchased September 27, 2007. It cost $1,973,000.

The state at this point isn’t selling the other King Air 90, a 1995 model that was bought December 4, 2004, for $1,499,700.