PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Putting more emphasis on nursing and health sciences is one of the latest ways that recently renamed University of South Dakota-Sioux Falls and Black Hills State University-Rapid City hope to keep their financial balance.

That was the message Wednesday from USD President Sheila Gestring and BHSU President Laurie Nichols, as they met with the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee.

Nichols and Gestring said another key move was that lawmakers passed legislation this year that reduces tuition for South Dakota residents attending the two university centers, so that they now pay the same rate as resident students do at the six traditional public universities. The higher self-support rates had been in effect for the centers since 2006.

Joining Nichols at the table was Kathy Johnson, BHSU’s vice president of finance and administration. They told lawmakers that the Rapid City center is converting to a focus on nursing and health sciences, with South Dakota State University as the operator. The plan calls for the revamped center to be fully ready by fall 2025.

Johnson said current projections call for the Rapid City center to finish the academic year $22,683 to the good on total spending of $3,790,285.

“We are using the building in a much better, much more productive way,” Nichols said. Replied Representative Randy Gross, an Elkton Republican who chairs the committee, “It’s also good to see the black on the bottom line.”

USD-Sioux Falls meanwhile has been battling what Gestring described as “an identity crisis,” having gone through five different plans in less than two decades. She said getting the campus under one brand — USD — rather than sharing it with SDSU and Dakota State University helps.

Jay Perry is the new vice president for USD-Sioux Falls. His father, Tad Perry, was executive director for the South Dakota Board of Regents that manages the state’s public universities. The elder Perry led the push for the regents to establish the university centers during the 2000s.

The younger Perry said he’s battling misinformation through billboards, a postcard campaign and news stories. “We are very optimistic about what the future holds for USD-Sioux Falls,” he said.

Helping that upbeat outlook is a boom in Sioux Falls students during the next decade, starting with the 2024 high school graduates. USD-Sioux Falls’ undergraduate nursing program is the top offering right now, followed by business majors and education majors.

USD vice president for finance Julie Kriech said current projections call for a $336,114 loss this academic year on spending of $8,812,350. That’s a smaller deficit than any of the three previous years.

Said Gross, “It appears very positive, and I’m encouraged by that.”