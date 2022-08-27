PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four more projects for improving roads and bridges in South Dakota have been awarded.

The state Transportation Commission approved all of them Thursday. They’re in Bon Homme, Haakon, Ziebach, Butte, Lawrence, Brule and Charles Mix counties.

Three were 10% or more below the estimates.

“It’s really nice to see those in the negative,” commission chair Bruce Cull of Yankton said.

The fourth, placing protective riprap at six structures along US 85 in the Belle Fourche area, had a low bid that was 16% above estimate. Sam Weisgram, from the state Department of Transportation’s Office of Project Development, recommended approval, in part because two competing bids were so much higher.