PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown man’s claim that he had a pre-existing agreement with his girlfriend allowing him to have sex with her when she couldn’t give consent has been rejected by the South Dakota Supreme Court.

In an opinion publicly released Thursday, the state’s highest court affirmed the conviction of Lee Malcolm for third-degree rape.

His girlfriend had died at some point of an overdose during the time they were in bed together on October 28, 2019. Malcolm used his cell phone to take videos of various acts he performed on her. Law enforcement found the videos during the investigation into her death.

Malcolm was subsequently charged and convicted of nine counts of rape where the victim was “incapable of giving consent because of any intoxicating, narcotic, or anesthetic agent or hypnosis.” Circuit Judge Carmen Means sentenced him to 50 years in prison, with 15 years suspended.

The Supreme Court unanimously agreed with the judge’s conclusion “that the ability to consent must necessarily contemplate the concomitant ability to withdraw consent at any point during a sexual encounter.”

Wrote Justice Mark Salter:

“Here, Malcolm’s formulation of ‘advance consent’ skews the concept of

consent into an unrecognizable misnomer under which a victim’s inability to provide

contemporaneous consent at the time of sexual penetration becomes irrelevant.

Malcolm’s advance consent theory is, as the name suggests, founded upon his view

that although J.C. was not able to consent during the acts of sexual penetration at

issue, she instead ‘consented’ at an earlier time. Indeed, the other term used by

Malcolm in this case—pass-out sex—can only be understood to mean that J.C. was

incapable of consenting when Malcolm was sexually penetrating her.”

He continued:

“Apart from the fact that the text of SDCL 22-22-1 forecloses Malcolm’s

argument, accepting Malcolm’s advance consent theory would create a rule under

which victims who initially express consent to an act of sexual penetration are

irrevocably bound by it later during the actual act, even if they have subsequently

lost the ability to consent. The stark results of such a determination are easy to

imagine. For example, a victim could express consent to sexual penetration in

general terms, lose consciousness, and be unable to withdraw consent to further

sexual penetration or to object to specific types of sexual penetration that were not

originally contemplated.”