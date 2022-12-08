PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has found that a circuit judge didn’t properly consider finances in a Lyman County divorce.

The justices said in a decision publicly released Thursday that the amount Vernon Roy Cook was supposed to pay to Alice Marie Cook had been miscalculated.

Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote the unanimous opinion sending the matter back to Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer for further action.

The state’s high court found that Vernon Cook’s military disability pay shouldn’t have been part of the calculation because federal law prohibits it. The court also said the circuit judge must consider whether Alice Cook needed a portion of his military retirement pay.

The court then vacated the $1,500 monthly alimony that Vernon Cook was to pay her and said the circuit judge should recalculate the amount after reconsidering the property division.

“On remand, after dividing the property consistent with this opinion, the circuit court should consider the parties’ financial condition, including Alice’s need for support and Vernon’s ability to pay support,” Chief Justice Jensen wrote.