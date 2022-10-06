PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Revenue was right and a national banking company was wrong in how the sides calculated the amount of bank franchise tax owed to state government a decade ago, the South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled.

Justice Mark Salter wrote the decision that was publicly released Thursday. At issue were the department’s denial of refunds that U.S. Bank sought for 2010 and 2011 and the department’s finding that U.S. Bank owed an additional $364,169 of taxes for 2012 plus interest for a total of $508,926.11.

“U.S. Bank reads the ‘taxes imposed’ phrase of SDCL 10-43-10.3 differently, and at the heart of this case lies the correct interpretation of the phrase,” Justice Salter wrote regarding the state law defining subtractions from banks’ taxable income.

A hearing examiner agreed with the department. The bank appealed the final decision to Circuit Judge Bobbi Rank, who sided with the department.

The bank’s core argument was that the state bank-franchise tax law regarding deductions was unclear. The Supreme Court disagreed.

“Though the text of SDCL 10-43-10.3(3) could perhaps be clearer, we feel confident that the Legislature did not intend to allow a taxpayer to subtract amounts for federal ‘taxes imposed’ that did not involve the payment of money,” Justice Salter wrote. “And U.S. Bank has failed to demonstrate that the federal tax credits it claimed during the tax years at issue here were equivalent to the expenditure of cash.”