PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota laws don’t provide one parent the power to terminate the child-custody rights of the other parent if the other parent hasn’t waived them and the proceeding isn’t an adoption, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Justice Patricia DeVaney authored the Supreme Court’s unanimous opinion that was publicly released Thursday. The state’s high court upheld Circuit Judge Christina Klinger’s refusal to allow the mother to use South Dakota laws on voluntary termination of parental relations against their children’s father.

“As the circuit court aptly concluded, the term ‘voluntary’ requires an exercise of one’s own will or desire, and here, Mother was attempting to terminate Father’s rights against his will and expressed desire,” Justice DeVaney wrote.

The mother wanted Judge Klinger to apply a different law that allows a judge to terminate a parent’s custody rights in an adoption proceeding under certain circumstances.

That law says, “No child may be adopted without the consent of the child’s parents. However, if it is in the best interest of the child, the court may waive consent from a parent or putative father” under eight specific sets of circumstances.

In the current case, however, an adoption wasn’t under consideration. Justice Mark Salter wrote a special concurring opinion focusing on that point.

“Fundamentally, Mother does not have a statutory right of action to seek the termination of Father’s parental rights without a corresponding effort to transfer those rights to another person or an agency who would, in turn, receive them,” Justice Salter wrote.