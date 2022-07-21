PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a circuit judge’s decision in a worker’s compensation case that a Rapid City man twice hurt on the job wasn’t permanently totally disabled.

The state’s high court publicly released its ruling Thursday in Baker v. Rapid City Regional Hospital. Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote the unanimous opinion.

William Baker was struck across the head by patients in 2013 and 2014 while he was working as a psychiatric technician. He underwent a series of health examinations and ultimately didn’t pursue other job openings presented to him.

Baker sought a ruling that he was permanently totally disabled. Circuit Judge Christina Klinger agreed with the state Department of Labor and Regulation that Baker hadn’t shown he was.

In finding for the department, Chief Justice Jensen wrote, “Baker does not claim that the positions presented by Gravatt were sporadic or outside his community. Rather, Baker disputes the suitability of these positions, arguing that Gravatt needed to speak to each employer and inform them of his limitations before suggesting these positions were suitable for him. Baker cites several cases to support his claim.

“However, none of these cases stand for the proposition asserted by Baker. Our cases only require an employer ‘show more than a general availability of jobs to persons with some of claimant’s disabilities.’ While an employer must consider all of a claimant’s limitations in relationship to the requirements of the position when providing suitable employment options, we have not imposed the exacting requirement suggested by Baker that the employer must speak with each prospective employer and inform them of claimant’s limitations.”