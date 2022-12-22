PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge’s finding that a Beadle County woman’s signature on a pre-marriage agreement wasn’t voluntary has divided the South Dakota Supreme Court.

In a split decision that was publicly released Thursday, three of the five justices found in favor of Kathryn Eichstadt.

She claimed that Paul Eichstadt, her soon-to-be husband, wouldn’t say where they were going on the morning of July 17, 2003, when he drove them to meet with a lawyer in Huron.

The lawyer, Carl Haberstick, was waiting with a pre-marriage agreement that the two men had previously put together. It included a provision that any property the husband or wife owned before the marriage shouldn’t automatically go to the surviving spouse. Instead, the provision said any pre-marriage property should be passed down according to the deceased’s will, or, if there wasn’t a will, to the deceased’s heirs, as though the marriage hadn’t taken place.

In June 2016 the couple separated. The husband wrote a different will that removed previous bequests to the wife. He died on September 16, 2016. His son from his previous marriage filed an application for informal probate of the new will. What Paul had earlier requested to Kathryn isn’t known, because the prior will wasn’t part of the court record.

A South Dakota law says a pre-marriage agreement isn’t enforceable if the spouse didn’t voluntarily agree to it or if it was unconscionable. Circuit Judge Jon Erickson found that Kathryn Eichstadt hadn’t voluntarily agreed and that the agreement was unconscionable.

That law doesn’t define “voluntarily,” however. The case provided the Supreme Court with the opportunity to do so. Justice Patricia DeVaney wrote the deciding opinion that was supported by Chief Justice Steven Jensen and Justice Scott Myren.

Justice DeVaney noted that a separate state law says, “An apparent consent is not real or free and is voidable when obtained through: (1) Duress (2) Fraud (3) Undue influence; or (4) Mistake.” But those provisions didn’t apply in this instance, she wrote:

“Thus, while a party could also assert one of the statutory grounds under SDCL 53-4-1 to invalidate a contract, premarital and postnuptial contracts are unique and require an examination of the totality of the circumstances surrounding the execution of the agreement.”

Justice DeVaney said Judge Erickson examined “the totality of the circumstances” surrounding Kathryn’s claim. She wrote:

“The circuit court’s findings reflect the troubling manner in which Paul obtained Kathryn’s consent to the Agreement. Knowing that she trusted him to take care of her, Paul kept the Agreement secret until the day of signing. He then misrepresented to his attorney that Kathryn had previously reviewed the Agreement and that she did not want to consult her own attorney. According to Kathryn’s undisputed testimony, Paul then paced the floor as she skimmed, and ultimately signed, without the benefit of any explanation by Paul or his attorney, an agreement waiving multiple rights via legal language that she did not understand.“

However, Justice DeVaney said Judge Erickson didn’t provide reasons for finding the agreement unconscionable. She wrote:

“The circuit court did not identify, in either its memorandum decision or its conclusions of law, on which facts it was relying in determining that the Agreement is unconscionable. The court also did not examine whether the nature and extent of Paul’s property was fairly disclosed to Kathryn prior to her signing the Agreement. Rather, the court’s conclusion of law simply states that ‘[t]he agreement executed on July 17, 2003, between Kathryn Bergeson and Paul Eichstadt was unconscionable’ without explaining why.”

Justices Janine Kern and Mark Salter wrote separate dissents. Each said Kathryn voluntarily signed the pre-marriage agreement.

Wrote Justice Kern, “In light of Kathryn’s undisputed testimony that she declined the offer to obtain her own counsel, chose only to skim the Agreement, and chose to sign the Agreement because she trusted Paul to take care of her and did not want him to end their relationship, the circuit court clearly erred in finding that Kathryn did not voluntarily sign the Agreement.”

From the perspective of Justice Salter, the Supreme Court’s majority discussed but didn’t settle on a controlling definition of voluntary. He said the decision, in this case, might change the expectations of others who have pre-marriage agreements.

“By overlooking the essence of a voluntary act and consigning it to a tally of factors, I fear the Court’s decision has adversely affected the state of the law,” Justice Salter wrote.

Justice DeVaney responded to their points in a footnote:

“Justice Kern’s dissent does not consider the fact that these types of agreements do not involve arm’s-length transactions. And Justice Salter’s dissent applies the law relevant to the question whether a criminal defendant’s plea was voluntary. Neither approach appropriately considers the unique nature of the relationship between parties to a premarital agreement.”