PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, October 24, is the final day for candidates seeking election to South Dakota statewide offices to submit pre-election campaign-finance reports.

The reports cover campaign transactions from May 22, 2022 (or the last submitted report) through October 19, 2022. They must be at the South Dakota secretary of state office by 5 p.m. CT.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here’s a look at the reports as they are posted by the secretary of state. This story will be updated as more reports are posted.

Governor / Lieutenant Governor

Tracey Quint, the Libertarian candidate for governor, showed income of $901.73 and expenses of $855.52, with a balance of $46.21 on her report.

No reports yet for Republican incumbent Kristi Noem and Democrat candidate Jamie Smith.

Jennifer Keintz, the Democrat candidate for lieutenant governor, showed $1,820 of income and $473.54 of expenses, with a balance of $1,346.46 in her report.

No lieutenant-governor reports yet for Republican incumbent Larry Rhoden and Libertarian candidate Ashley Strand.

(Governor and lieutenant governor are jointly elected in South Dakota.)

Secretary of State

Tom Cool, the Democrat candidate for secretary of state, showed income totaling $69,467.56, including a $50,000 loan he made to the campaign, and expenses of $67,496.43, including $65,590 for advertising, with a balance of $1,971.13 in his report.

Monae Johnson, the Republican candidate for secretary of state, showed income of $61,282.49 and expenses of $54,832.26, including $31,508.05 for advertising, with a balance of $6,854 in her report.

Attorney General

Marty Jackley, the Republican running unopposed for attorney general, showed income of $64,935 and expenses of $34,629.78, including $13,085.17 for travel, with a balance of $330,765.39 in his report.

State Auditor

Stephanie Marty, the Democrat candidate for state auditor, showed income of $1,897 and expenses of $1,896.61, with a balance of 39 cents, in her report.

Rich Sattgast, the Republican seeking re-election as state auditor, showed income of $3,108 and expenses of $5,896.47, with a balance of $1,517.73 in his report.

No report yet for Libertarian candidate Rene Meyer.

State Treasurer

John Cunningham, the Democrat candidate for state treasurer, showed income totaling $9,940.04 and expenses of $4,046.73, with a balance of $5,893.31, in his report.

No report yet for Republican incumbent Josh Haeder.

School and Public Lands Commissioner

Brock Greenfield, the Republican candidate for state commissioner of school and public lands, showed income of $13,400.23, including a $2,500 loan he made to his campaign, and expenses of $17,130.55, with a balance of $6,020.76 in his report.

No report yet for Democrat candidate Timothy Azure.

Public Utilities Commissioner

Jeff Barth, the Democrat candidate for a state Public Utilities Commission seat, showed income of $28,777 and expenses of $28,589.25, including $23,300 for advertising, with a balance of $187.75 in his report.

Republican incumbent Chris Nelson showed income of $44,499.53 and expenses of $64,857.09, including $48,886.94 for advertising, with a balance of $53,800.02 in his report.

The general election is November 8. Absentee voting began September 23. Monday is the final day to register to vote in the general election.