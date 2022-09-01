SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Camping in July continued at a record pace in South Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas but revenues overall fell a shade.

That was the message the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission received Thursday from Al Nedved.

The assistant director for the state Parks and Recreation Division said the August numbers were still being pulled together. The August and September reports will be presented at the commission’s October 6-7 meeting in Rapid City.

Nedved described July as “a very good month.” He said the downturn came in day visitations that don’t involve an overnight stay. Those were off 9%. Heat and weather might have been factors, Nedved said.

But campground use was at record highs for June and July, he said. “We’re definitely enjoying some good camping years.”

July saw 93,322 camping units used across South Dakota’s 17 districts, up from last year’s 92,424. For the year to date through July, the numbers showed 246,492 sites used, slightly behind the 247,724 in 2021.

Revenue overall was down 1% through July at $17,592,614, according to the report given to the commission. That reflected a 13% decline in revenue from permits such as entrance stickers and a 7% increase from lodging revenue.