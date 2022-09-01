HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair on Saturday holds a grocery-bagging competition sponsored by the South Dakota Retailers Association.

The defending champ is Natasha Artz, of Fair City Foods in Huron. She’s one of 10 who plan to compete on the NorthWestern Energy Freedom Stage at 11:30 a.m. CT.

The others include:

Josh Siefert, Coborns, Huron

Henry Jones, 57th Street Hy-Vee, Sioux Falls

Elijah Schipper, Fareway, Harrisburg

Brian Kalenda, Buche Foods, Gregory

Mary Peters, Buche Foods, Wagner

Daniel Bear Shield, Buche Foods, Mission

Roland W Pickner Sr., Buche Foods, Oacoma

Nicolaus Nelson, Cahoys General Store, Bonesteel

Taylor Braun, Springs Food Market, Wessington Springs

The contestants will bag identical grocery orders and be judged on speed, bag building technique, uniform bag weight, and personal attitude and appearance, according to the South Dakota Retailers.

Top three placers get cash prizes in the event, sponsored by Associated Wholesale Grocers and NW French & Associates. The South Dakota winner qualifies for an expenses-paid trip to compete at the National Grocers Association’s national competition in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a chance at $10,000.