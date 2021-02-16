SD senators OK more off-sale liquor licenses

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — County governments throughout South Dakota would be allowed to issue licenses to businesses to sell package liquor under a possible change at the state Capitol.

State senators voted 35-0 for SB 152 that would establish a state law giving counties the authority. The legislation, as amended by a Senate committee, now goes to the House for further action.

Republican Senator Timothy Johns, a lawyer from Lead and a retired circuit judge, sponsored the measure. He said state law on package-liquor sales currently covers only municipalities and improvement districts. Senate Democrats leader Troy Heinert of Mission questioned the statement. Replied Johns, “Counties can issue on-sale, but not off-sale licenses.”

Republican Representative Will Mortenson, a Pierre lawyer, is the House sponsor.

