PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to treat state-paid travel outside South Dakota a little differently for some legislators is moving ahead.

Normally the House speaker or the Senate president pro tem approves out-of-state travel for members of their chambers.

But Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck wants to change that for legislators who are no longer eligible for re-election.

This change would apply to those legislators who aren’t running or who have lost.

Schoenbeck is proposing a wider pool be involved in the approval or denial process for them.

He would have the Legislature’s Executive Board make decisions regarding members’ travel during those lawmakers’ final year in office after they’ve lost or aren’t running again.

Most of the Executive Board’s members are elected by their respective chambers.

The Senate State Affairs Committee endorsed his legislation 9-0 on Friday and sent it to the Senate for further action. That could come as early as Monday afternoon.

Schoenbeck is the Senate president pro tem. The bill’s lead sponsor on the other side of the Legislature is House Speaker Hugh Bartels.

Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman supported their proposal. He said politicians normally try to gain power and this would diminish it. “I applaud them for it,” Hoffman said.

Schoenbeck told the committee that the legislation arose out of “an abuse of power” last year by then-House Speaker Spencer Gosch.

Gosch ran for the Republican nomination to the state Senate seat for the district where he lives and lost in the June primary election. In December, Gosch traveled to a national convention for legislators in Hawaii.

Gosch also approved a Hawaii trip for House Democrat leader Jamie Smith, who lost the election for governor in November to Republican incumbent Kristi Noem.

Republican Senator David Wheeler asked whether, under Schoenbeck’s plan, a legislator would have to re-apply for a November or December trip after losing the November general election. “I think the answer is yes,” Schoenbeck answered.

Republican Senator Helene Duhamel called for the committee’s endorsement. “I think it makes sense. It’s a safeguard,” Duhamel said.

Democrat Senator Reynold Nesiba said he would support the legislation but didn’t think it was necessary. He said legislators can take a break and come back. Nesiba hoped Gosch and Smith would run again “and bring their expertise back to the Legislature.”