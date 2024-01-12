PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — County governments could recover the full cost of the patches used in South Dakota’s 24/7 sobriety program, as the result of a change moving through the Legislature.

State senators passed SB24 on a 29-0 vote Friday. It would allow the program to charge offenders up to $70 for the patch used for the analysis. Currently, county governments can collect up to $50, the maximum allowed by state law. A patch typically lasts 10 to 14 days.

The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The patch, cover and analysis cost $44.77, and adding the new test for fentanyl costs $5.50, bringing the total to $50.27, state Attorney General Marty Jackley told the Senate Judiciary Committee at the bill’s hearing Thursday.

Jackley brought the legislation. He said the new price that 24/7 participants pay county governments for the patch would be set by administrative rule and would initially be less than $70.

The change will also allow more fentanyl testing. “There might have been an isolated testing done somewhere, but the testing has not been on a widespread basis,” Tony Mangan, a spokesman for Jackley’s office, said.

People participate in the 24/7 program as a way to avoid going to jail. The program began in 2007 at the suggestion of Larry Long, who was attorney general at the time and now is a retired circuit judge.

South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association’s lobbyist Matt McCaulley supported the higher cap during the hearing Thursday. South Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers’ lobbyist Cash Anderson opposed it, saying the higher cost could pose more financial difficulty for participants and therefore increase the risk they would violate bond.

“It’s a good bill,” Republican Sen. Jim Mehlhaff said during the brief debate Friday. Senate Democratic leader Reynold Nesiba asked whether people who couldn’t afford the patch could still participate in the 24/7 program.

“There’s nothing in the legislation that would speak to that,” Mehlhaff answered. But, he added, there could be charitable organizations that would help. Nesiba said he hoped they would, so that indigent people didn’t have to go to jail.