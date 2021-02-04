SD Senate panel wants domestic-abuse victims’ addresses to be secret on voting registration

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People who have protection orders or are living in domestic-abuse shelters could ask the South Dakota secretary of state’s office to keep their residential addresses confidential under legislation that will be debated by state lawmakers.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 6-0 Thursday to recommend passage of SB 102. The Senate could consider it as soon as Friday afternoon. The confidential designation would remain in place for five years.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Senator Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican, told the committee “the last thing” people in such situations need is their current addresses being available on a public record.

The South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault worked with Secretary of State Steve Barnett and his staff to develop the proposal and looked at methods used in other states to keep the informaton confidential, according to the network’s lobbyist, Dianna Miller.

Barnett also spoke in favor Thursday, as did Rachel Oglesby on behalf of Governor Kristi Noem. “This is a great bill,” Oglesby said. No one appeared to oppose it.

Senator Timothy Johns, a Lead Republican who is a retired judge and continues to practice law, asked Schoenbeck, a lawyer, what happens if the court denies the petition. Schoenbeck said the person would still be eligible if living in a shelter. Johns raised his eyebrows but didn’t say anything.

Schoenbeck said his understanding was the issue had been presented to the Legislature in the past and lawmakers didn’t adopt what had been proposed. He called it “unfathomable” there hasn’t been a way for every South Dakotan to vote without fear.