PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has withdrawn its support for legislation it originally wanted.

The commission sought to require grain buyers to report knowledge of any alleged wrongdoing that exceeded $50,000 as part of their quarterly reports.

But grain-industry leaders were opposed and suggested the commission could get the information as part of its standard inspection process.

So commissioner Chris Nelson asked the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday to set the proposal aside.

The commission regulates grain-buying activity in South Dakota.

Nelson said the commission will try the industry’s way for a year but could bring the proposal back in the 2024 session if the industry’s way doesn’t work.

The panel’s chair, Senator Herman Otten, a Lennox Republican, asked Nelson how the commission expected to get the information.

Nelson said commission’s grain regulators will need to talk to a grain buyer’s general manager and the person in charge of the operation. He said there have been instances when the illegal activity involved a bookkeeper or someone else at a lower level.

Nelson noted there’s another state law that requires a grain buyer to provide the commission with accurate information.

“Our hope is to get information sooner rather than later,” Nelson said. In many of the dockets opened by the commission’s staff in the past five years, farmers haven’t lost money, he said.

“We have got a great track record,” Nelson told Otten. “Getting in there early is our priority.”