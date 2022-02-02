PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed ban on homegrown cannabis in South Dakota lives no more.

The legislation from Representative Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, died Wednesday. The Senate Health and Human Services Committee killed it, 4-2.

The South Dakota State Medical Association wanted it. So had the House, 41-29.

Dr. Kara Dahl of Aberdeen, the association’s president, told the Senate committee Wednesday that the THC potency of homegrown is difficult to know unless it’s been tested.

That makes it hard to control for medicinal purposes, she said.

Melissa Mentele, who led the petition drive to put medical marijuana on the statewide election ballot in 2020, spoke as an opponent to Deutsch’s ban. IM 26 passed 70-30%.

One of IM 26’s provisions said medical cardholders should be allowed to grow at least three plants.

The Senate however is scheduled Thursday to debate capping homegrown at no more than three.

“I have a feeling the two chambers are not going to be aligned,” Senator V. J. Smith, R-Brookings, said.

Senator Erin Tobin, R-Winner, called for Deutsch’s ban to be set aside. She said she “appreciated” those who wanted to let it go to the full Senate for a vote.

“But we do have a job to do in this committee,” she said.