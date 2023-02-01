PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller made quite the return Wednesday.

The District 30 lawmaker returned from a suspension over a harassment allegation and cast a tie-breaking “no” vote blocking an increase in the amount that people can bet on video lottery.

Republican Sen. Ryan Maher announced he would seek to have the 17-18 vote reconsidered.

In the meantime, SB-117 remains dead. The most a person can bet at one time will remain $2 and the maximum jackpot will stay at $1,000.

Maher wanted to raise the bet limit to $4 and the jackpot maximum to $2,500. He said they haven’t changed since 1989 when video lottery became legal in South Dakota, while costs have risen for businesses that host the approximately 10,000 privately-owned terminals.

But Republican Sen. Jim Bolin rose against what he called an “ill-advised bill.” He quoted the state Department of Revenue’s annual report that said video lottery had a “record-breaking year” with $175 million as state government’s half-share.

“Video lottery continues to increase as far as its take from the visitors and citizens of South Dakota,” Bolin said. “Video lottery is not hurting.” He said the main players are some of the most vulnerable in society for decision-making. “If video lottery was shrinking and collapsing, my position might be different.”

Republican Sen. Al Novstrup also spoke against the increases. Novstrup said gamblers lost $350 million a year ago, more than $1,000 per person. “And that’s damaging the families.”

“It’s a bad tax because it’s inefficient. It’s a bad tax because it takes advantage of people who can’t do math very well,” Novstrup said.

Senate Democrat leader Reynold Nesiba agreed with them. He said the businesses should be training employees to spot problem gamblers. “We’re not doing training at all, because we need the revenue.”

Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree said people voted for freedom every time when they voted on video lottery. Crabtree agreed there are vulnerable people. But, he said, “I think they’ll find another vice and another way to do it, outside the regulatory guidance.”

Maher argued that the increased revenue doesn’t mean the businesses are making more money because the machine owners also get a cut of the private share.

As for Nesiba’s call for training, Maher said, “I don’t know how we would put a training model in place…That is not up to the establishment. In a world of free choice, we make choices every day…You don’t gamble, you don’t pay.”