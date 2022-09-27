PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates.

Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

Xcel says a typical residential electric customer using 750 kilowatt-hours per month would see an average monthly bill increase of about $19.58 per month or 19.75 percent.

The three commissioners on Tuesday agreed that a public meeting will be held where the company can explain the reasons for requesting the increases and customers can speak back.

Commissioner Gary Hanson said the commission staff will set the date, time and place.

Commissioner Kristi Fiegen agreed that the customers should have an opportunity to be heard. “They shouldn’t have to read through thousands and thousands and thousands of pages — and a lot of those are financial. So I think it’s really important that Xcel presents that,” she said.

Fiegen explained that she wasn’t necessarily opposed to a public meeting specifically on Xcel when the commission had initially discussed the matter a few weeks ago. At the time she said people could make their views known during the public-comment period that’s available at each commission meeting.

“I’m certainly okay going out to the area, and I’m certainly okay with it being virtual, where anybody can call in at any time, regardless of if they’re at work or not. And I was just trying to make it more accessible to everybody. but if a date out in that area is more palatable to commissioners Hanson and Nelson, I’m okay with that,” Fiegen said.

Commission chair Chris Nelson repeated his position that the commission should “go above and beyond” what is required.

“We’ll go to the location, go to Sioux Falls, we’ll do a public meeting,” Nelson said. “And most importantly, I appreciate you stressing that, Commissioner Fiegen, that it will begin with a presentation from Xcel, and we’re not talking a long presentation, but enough so that they can explain to their customers why they are asking for this kind of increase. That will be the beginning of that meeting and then we will open it up to listen to folks.”