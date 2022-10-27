PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State regulators have approved a settlement with a company that violated South Dakota’s grain-buying laws and set a hearing date for another.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday agreed to accept a $15,000 penalty from Hefty Seed Company, based in Baltic, South Dakota, for not having a state-required license to buy grain.

The commission also established a procedural schedule in a complaint against Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a company based in North Bend, Nebraska, whose South Dakota license lapsed. The evidentiary hearing is December 15.

State laws say a person shall obtain a grain buyer license from the commission before transacting business in South Dakota. A violation is a class-5 felony punishable by up to five years in the state penitentiary and a $10,000 fine for a person who holds himself or herself out to be a grain broker, and a class-1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine for all others.

In addition, the commission may assess a civil fine against an unlicensed grain buyer in the amount of $5,000 for each purchase of grain, up to a maximum fine of $50,000 per licensing period. Licenses expire each year on June 30.

On the Hefty matter, commissioner Kristie Fiegen said the company is “well respected” in South Dakota and the region. “They’re held in high regards, but I appreciate them correcting the oversight quickly,” Fiegen said.

The commission in recent years has opened more dockets involving grain-warehouse laws. There were none in 2015 or 2016; two against one company in 2017; five in 2018; two in 2019; three in 2020; seven in 2021; and seven so far in 2022.