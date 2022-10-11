PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State regulators have shut the door for what might be the final time on a company that has been seeking a federal subsidy to provide broadband service in many under-served areas of South Dakota.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday decided to close the docket on LTD Broadband. The Minnesota company has been seeking designation by the state commission as an eligible telecommunications carrier so that it could receive federal funding.

South Dakota Telecommunications Association has been fighting against granting the designation, arguing that LTD Broadband lacked the financial wherewithal to accomplish the project.

SDTA requested the closure. LTD Broadband wanted the commission to only suspend the docket.

One of the state commission’s members, Kristi Fiegen, said Tuesday the state decision was “a win-win” because LTD Broadband could later request a new docket. Said another of the state commission’s members, Gary Hanson, “I think the commission has given LTD yards and yards to go through the process.”

The Federal Communications Commission had selected LTD Broadband to serve areas in Brookings, Butte, Clay, Codington, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Hamlin, Hand, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Stanley, Todd, Union and Yankton counties.

But the state commission decided in March against giving eligibility status to the company, then decided in July to partially re-open the matter.

Since then, the FCC enforcement bureau fined LTD Broadband $100,000 for violating FCC rules. The FCC staff declared in July that the company forfeit $2,304,000. The company is appealing the FCC staff’s decision.

The state commission’s chairman, Chris Nelson, said Tuesday that the state commission had “bent over backwards” to allow LTD Broadband to make its case. “We’ve gone a long distance trying to make this thing work,” he said.

Nelson noted that the FCC staff has reached the same conclusion that the state commission had and said he doesn’t think the federal commission will overturn its staff’s decision. Nelson said he doesn’t want an unresolved issue of LTD Broadband’s eligibility to cloud future funding opportunities for other companies seeking to deliver broadband in South Dakota.