ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The record amounts of tax revenues flowing into state government’s treasury might benefit thousands of students at South Dakota’s public universities for a second year in a row.

The state Board of Regents on Thursday morning will consider keeping tuition rates and general activity fees at their 2022 levels.

The decision affects students who will be taking courses during the coming academic year at South Dakota State University in Brookings, University of South Dakota in Vermillion, Dakota State University in Madison, Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, and Black Hills State University in Spearfish.

The tuition freeze would also apply to courses at the state’s university centers in Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

State lawmakers earlier this month went beyond what Governor Kristi Noem had recommended and approved an additional $12.4 million in base funding for the eight campuses. The extra money should cover the 7% salary increases that take effect when the new budget starts July 1.

The regents last summer chose affordability as their top priority for the 2023 legislative session. They reported encouraging enrollment numbers last fall.

The business portion of the meeting at Northern State’s Jewett Center starts at 9 a.m. Thursday