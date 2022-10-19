PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A group of state lawmakers wants to dig a little deeper into how the South Dakota Municipal League and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota run their workers’ compensation programs.

A majority of the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee voted Wednesday to develop legislation requiring those groups to meet with the panel each year and answer questions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Representative Sue Peterson, a Sioux Falls Republican, said it would be similar to what a state law says the South Dakota High School Activities Association must do.

“It’s just not a big deal. It’s not a huge ask, at all,” Peterson said.

Senator Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, agreed. “I think we need to put this in statute and take a look at this on a regular basis,” Nesiba said.

Jason Pieper of Watertown has been trying for several years to get lawmakers to support legislation that would affect taxpayer-funded workers’ comp programs run by the two groups. His wife, a kindergarten teacher, was injured and nearly died, after a student pushed a chair into her leg.

State law requires the school boards and municipal league organizations to file reports annually with the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit. State Auditor General Russ Olson delivered a report to the legislators Wednesday that looked at 2015 through 2021.

Senator David Wheeler, a Huron Republican who formerly served on the local school board, said school districts can pursue private workers’ comp insurance if they choose rather than get it through the association.

He wanted the committee to request a meeting with the state insurance commissioner and leaders from the two groups, rather than jump straight to Peterson’s request for legislation.

“I don’t know yet if there’s enough to warrant legislative action,” Wheeler said. “I think we’re still in the investigatory phase of this issue.”

Wheeler’s motion however failed, 4-6, with support from senators Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford; Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton; Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland; and him.

Peterson’s motion then passed, 6-4, with support from representatives Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls; Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls; Ernie Otten, R-Tea; Randy Gross, R-Elkton; Nesiba; and her.

Gross, the committee’s chair, said the panel would meet a final time in the remaining months of 2022 but he didn’t yet know when.