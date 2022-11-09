PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two new subsidiaries of Minnesota-based Juhl Energy have received approval for reinvestment payments from South Dakota state government as incentives for locating in South Dakota.

Dakota Renewable Hydrogen LLC will receive a payment up to $3,351,400 but not to exceed 65% of the state sales and use tax paid on the project.

Kingsbury County Wind Fuel LLC will receive a payment up to $2,044,500 but not to exceed 50% of the state sales and use tax paid on the project.

The South Dakota Board of Economic Development made the decisions in a teleconference Wednesday. There was no public discussion of either project aside from the motions for granting each reinvestment payment.

KELOLAND News is seeking further information about them, such as their locations.