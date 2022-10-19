PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government program that allows South Dakota families and others to contract for special help to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is under scrutiny from state lawmakers.

The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee listened to several hours of testimony Tuesday and Wednesday from family members, community support providers and state Department of Human Services management about the Family Support 360 program.

Among the point raised were a recent reduction to 20 hours per week of assistance and a waiting list for services.

The panel then pushed ahead Wednesday on a list of recommendations from Senator Jack Kolbeck, a Sioux Falls Republican. The department was told to explain to the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee at its November meeting whatever “measurable progress” had been made and to return next year to update GOAC members.

Some of the legislators involved Wednesday serve on both panels, including the Appropriations co-chairs, Representative Chris Karr, a Sioux Falls Republican, and Senator Jean Hunhoff, a Yankton Republican.

Representative Sue Peterson, a Sioux Falls Republican, asked other GOAC members to endorse Kolbeck’s list.

Senator David Wheeler, a Huron Republican, initially was hesitant, in part because a scheduling conflict meant no one from the department was at the meeting Wednesday.

After a break where Kolbeck’s recommendations were informally considered, Wheeler said he felt “more comfortable.” Said Peterson, “We went through these recommended changes in detail.”

Representative Randy Gross, an Elkton Republican, serves as GOAC chair. “I think it’s been beneficial,” he said. GOAC members voted 10-0 to move forward with the recommendations.