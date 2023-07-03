PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The senator who sponsored legislation that tried to keep CO2 pipelines out of South Dakota says he supports the push for a special session.

Sen. Bryan Breitling explained to KELOLAND News on Monday why he decided against further pursuing passage of HB1133 in the 2023 regular session last winter.

The House voted 40-28 for the measure, which would have narrowed the definition of commodities so that they didn’t include “a product that is disposed of in geological storage or used in a manner that allows its owner, shipper, or the shipper’s customer to qualify for a (federal) tax credit or a direct payment.”

The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee subsequently voted 9-0 to kill it after a hearing where each side made strong arguments. Among those speaking against the bill were several managers from South Dakota ethanol production plants that would use the pipelines to dispose of CO2.

The Senate traditionally doesn’t allow use of joint legislative rule 7.7, known as a smoke-out, that lets members try to override a committee’s decision.

Breitling however considered taking that special step to force the full Senate to consider the legislation.

“After the committee loss, I polled the Senate (and) got general verbal commitments to get to 12 for the smoke-out, but not enough to calendar. So I decided not to pursue and neither did any other supporters,” Breitling told KELOLAND News.

It was one of eight pieces of anti-pipeline legislation that first-year lawmakers Rep. Karla Lems and Rep. John Sjaarda sponsored in the House. None of the other seven made it to the full House for a vote. Three of their bills — HB1084, HB1136 and HB1202 — were withdrawn before a hearing at the request of Lems or Sjaarda, while HB1146, HB1178, HB1188 and HB1224 failed in the House State Affairs Committee.

Now a march is planned for Thursday at noon CT on the South Dakota Capitol by lawmakers, landowners and others who don’t want two proposed pipelines crossing their properties. The event is being billed as the South Dakota Property Rights Round-Up. Many of the legislators agitating for the special session are members of a group called the South Dakota Freedom Caucus.

Summit Carbon Transport plans a line that would carry CO2 to a site in North Dakota. Navigator Heartland Greenway plans another line that would take CO2 to a site in Illinois. Neither project has the necessary permitting yet from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

Navigator’s hearing before the commission starts July 25 at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Summit’s hearing starts September 11.

The Freedom Caucus in a statement Monday said, “The Summit Carbon Solutions project, supported by a significant $300 million investment from TPG Rise Climate, including China-based Silk Road Fund as one of its anchor investors, is aggressively using eminent domain to seize land from hardworking South Dakota landowners. This intrusion on private property rights cannot be tolerated.”

Governor Kristi Noem has said she doesn’t plan to call lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session on the topic. She was an investor in one of the ethanol plants that would be served, according to a financial disclosure form, and a son-in-law lobbied at the Legislature last session for Gevo, one of the businesses that opposed HB1133.

Legislators could call themselves back for a special session, but that would require signatures from at least 47 of the 70 House members and at least 24 of the 35 senators.

Breitling is one senator who favors lawmakers coming back to try again.

“While calling a special session for a bill that lost the previous session is very rare, I support the call for a special session in this situation,” Breitling said. “The tactics and pressure that Summit is putting on landowners is highly unusual business in South Dakota, and is in direct opposition to what we teach our kids and value as South Dakota good neighbors.”

He added, “I want to highlight that there are several legislators meeting to work on proposed legislation for next session.”

Rep. Hugh Bartels, the House speaker, was among the bill’s opponents. He doesn’t see that enough has changed in the months since the regular session ended on March 27.

“There is no agreeable ground between the House and Senate at this time. A special session would not be productive,” Bartels told KELOLAND News.

“I voted against HB1133 as it changed the rules of the game after companies have started the process and spent millions of dollars. South Dakota is known as being open for business. Changing the rules in the middle of the game is not being open for business,” Bartels explained.

A national group now gives scores on legislation according to its potential effects on carbon emissions. That’s something Bartels said he keeps in mind.

“While I agree with a lot of the arguments against the carbon pipeline and carbon scores, the fact is that energy is being purchased and priced on carbon scores,” Bartels said.