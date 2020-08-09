SD legislators direct justices to take another look at parenting time

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court is considering whether to start a state commission on parenting-time guidelines.

The five justices plan a hearing Tuesday, August 25, starting at 9 a.m. CT, in the court’s chamber on the second floor of the state Capitol.

The proposal of a new commission comes after the Legislature passed HB 1140 last winter, telling the Supreme Court to develop a public hearing process to review the minimum standard guidelines and to recommend any changes.

The legislation’s prime sponsor was Representative Tom Pischke, a Dell Rapids Republican. Its lead sponsor in the Senate was Republican Jim Bolin of Canton.

Several lobbyists testified in favor, including State Courts Administrator Greg Sattizahn and Dianna Miller representing the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence. No one publicly opposed it at either committee hearing.

Pischke sponsored a cluster of bills this year dealing with child support, custody and visitation.

The justices will also consider several other rule changes at the hearing.

The Legislature revised South Dakota’s child-support laws in 1997 and directed the governor starting in 2000 to name a commission to review them at least every four years. Senator Barb Everist, a Sioux Falls Republican, was prime sponsor. Democrat Pat Haley of Huron was lead sponsor in the House.

The court’s current proposal on parenting-time guidelines would work somewhat the same.

It calls for the new commission to start in 2021, review the standard parenting guidelines in current law, and report findings and recommendations to the Supreme Court, governor and Legislature no later than October 1, 2021.

The new commission would have seven members. The Supreme Court would appoint a member of the South Dakota judiciary, a lawyer in the State Bar and a childhood-development professional. The governor would appoint a noncustodial parent and a custodial parent. The House speaker would appoint a House member, while the Senate president pro tempore would appoint a senator.

The new commission would be required to hold at least three public hearings on three different occasions before preparing the report.