PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel of state lawmakers has won changes from the governor’s administration for getting more real-estate appraisers in South Dakota.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee on Tuesday accepted the latest version of regulations for a new appraiser experience training program from the state Department of Labor and Regulation that will be taught at South Dakota State University.

The committee had held up an earlier version because it referred to memorandums of understanding that were to be developed later outside the rules process.

DLR Secretary Marcia Hultman spoke for the new changes. “Thank you for this opportunity to do something that hopefully will only take a few moments,” she said, before explaining that the department did what the legislators wanted.

Her comments came after the panel accepted a separate set of appraiser rules. Sandra Gresh, president for the Professional Appraisers Association of South Dakota, spoke in favor on both.

Said Hultman, “I would just like to point out that, as illustrated by the rules that just passed, that we’ve come a long way in working with our partners in this process, as demonstrated by the fact that we’re here on the same side of the issue and not in opposition.”

The new program would be in addition to the department’s supervisor-mentoree approach that’s been in place for decades.

Representative Ryan Cwach, a Yankton Democrat, asked Hultman to explain what was different this time. “Now we’ve gone through this twice. What exactly are you changing and then how is the program actually going to be administered?” he said.

Hultman replied, “So I’m afraid I’m not going to be able to give you the level of detail specifically you want. What this does is lays out the minimum requirements and removes the reference to MOU so there was no concern that anything or no authority was given to the provisions of the MOU.

“So,” Hultman continued, “the next step in the process is, we will begin to work with SDSU to determine the educational components that will help individuals meet the minimum requirements. Once that is established and as they work through that education, they’re still going to have to pass the same assessments, turn in the same appraisals to be reviewed in the same manner as anybody doing the traditional path with the same requirements. So, those details are yet to be worked out, exactly what that individual will need to do to complete that training.”

Representative Jon Hansen, a Dell Rapids Republican, had led the objection that sent the department back to the negotiating table with the professional association. On Tuesday, he called for letting the department move ahead.

“It’s been discussed at length. And I appreciate the fact that the minimums have been placed in rule now, that the MOU is out of the rules — that was my primary concern. You’ve been responsive to that, so I’m grateful. Thank you,” Hansen told Hultman.