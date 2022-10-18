PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel of state lawmakers has refused to accept a performance report from the South Dakota Department of Tourism.

The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee asked for more details about visitors’ economic activity.

Wanda Goodman is the department’s deputy secretary. She presented a report Tuesday but said it wasn’t complete because the economy is volatile.

The lawmakers told her they want the data yet this year. The committee is reviewing various departments’ performance. Wednesday was supposed to be the panel’s final meeting of 2022.

Representative Sue Peterson, a Sioux Falls Republican, said the matter could be handled in an additional half-day.

“We might find this on others as well,” Peterson said, referring to other departments.

The report showed that:

Tourism-related jobs grew 9% in 2021 over 2020. However, Goodman acknowledged the number was still below the 2019 pre-pandemic level of more than 55,000.

Average length of stay dropped 3%, from 2.3 days in 2020 to 2.25 days in 2021. It was less than 2.1 days in 2019.

Spending per person per day rose to about $130 in 2021 from about $122 in 2020 and from just over $100 in 2019.

Total spending rose to $4.4 billion in 2021 from $3.4 billion in 2020 and $4.1 billion in 2019.

Year over year tax revenue to state and local government rose to more than $340 million in 2021, from less than $280 million in 2020 and about $310 million in 2019.