PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Legislature’s leadership group is getting stricter about who can use space on the the third and fourth floors of the South Dakota Capitol.

The move comes after an incident involving several state lawmakers who used room 414 on the Friday night before House Republicans chose their caucus leaders November 19.

Staff afterward found chairs that had some type of oil on them in the shape of a cross.

In response, the Legislature’s Executive Board voted 10-0 Tuesday to formally adopt a tougher set of policies, including a statement that legislators “may not mark on or damage in any fashion the real or personal property of the Citizens’ Capitol.”

“We’re going to tighten up the use of these rooms,” Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said. He is the board’s chair.

Representative Trish Ladner, a Hot Springs Republican, said “this is a really good opportunity” because 40% of the Legislature’s incoming members are new. She spoke from her own experience: “After two years here, I had never heard I couldn’t put a nail in the wall.”

The policies lay out what will happen regarding reservation of meeting rooms during the nine months when the Legislature isn’t in session and give priority to legislative meetings.

Lawmakers want Legislative Research Council director Reed Holwegner to charge a refundable $500 deposit to non-legislators who aren’t personnel with a state government agency.

Non-legislators will be responsible for any damages beyond the $500. Legislators can be asked to reimburse for damages that occur when they have reserved a room for any non-routine cleaning costs or damages.

Legislators could face withholding of their salaries if they refuse to pay or don’t pay the full amount.

A non-legislator could lose future privilege to use a room that was damaged, used irresponsibly or wasn’t used for the stated purpose. A legislator could lose the privilege for the remainder of the lawmaker’s term if the Executive Board determines the room was damaged or used irresponsibly or the purpose was misrepresented.