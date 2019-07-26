SD lawmakers meet again in late August for round two in coops vs. municipals match

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative panel will meet again next month on whether South Dakota has the right approach on electricity service in annexed areas around communities.

Lawmakers decided at the conclusion of their first meeting Thursday they would gather again August 28.

Committee members spent part of the first day learning how South Dakota and other states currently handle the issue.

The South Dakota Legislature passed state laws in 1975 that created the territory approach for rural electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and municipal utilities.

The current fight is between rural cooperatives, who want protection of their investments in equipment and customers, and municipal utilities that often use proceeds to subsidize other community services and to attract new customers.

The study resulted from legislation that Senator Brock Greenfield, R-Clark, sponsored and later substantially amended in the 2019 session.