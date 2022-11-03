PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers are recommending changes for how South Dakota treats students who repeatedly don’t behave in school or get in trouble that takes them before a judge.

The Legislature’s Study Committee on Juvenile Justice issued a final report Thursday.

Those recommendations now go to the Legislature’s Executive Board for consideration at the November 15-16 meeting.

The board will decide whether the report should go forward to the 2023 session that opens January 10.

There are several pieces of proposed legislation:

Require law enforcement notice to school officials when a student is suspected of violating state drug or alcohol laws or of threatening violence.

Give the court more authority to commit a habitual juvenile offender to the state Department of Corrections.

Have schools represented on the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council and extend its operation through June 30, 2031.

Authorize community response teams to recommend alternative community-based resources for children alleged to be delinquent and children alleged to be in need of supervision prior to adjudication.

Make a $20 million appropriation, with the interest to fund scholarships for individuals entering into the mental health field.

A proposed concurrent resolution also would encourage the Executive Board of the Legislature to continue researching childhood mental health and mental health services available to children in South Dakota.

Another proposed resolution calls for the Legislature to establish a task force “to explore new alternatives to keep individuals age 16 and older engaged in learning opportunities that lead to high school completion.”