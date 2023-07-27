PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County circuit judge didn’t err when she refused to consider the results of a lie-detector test offered by one of the men who admitted they participated in the killing of a pizza delivery man three years ago, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

The justices publicly released their unanimous opinion Thursday. They rejected the appeal from Raymond Banks and supported Circuit Judge Robin Houwman’s decision to not allow the polygraph results.

Casey Bonhorst was killed by a single shot after delivering a Domino’s pizza to a Sioux Falls home on the evening of February 26, 2020. Both Banks and Jahennessy Bryant admitted they were there. But each man claimed that he was only the lookout and that the other man pulled the trigger.

Banks wanted to introduce results of a polygraph test at sentencing to support his claim that he wasn’t the shooter, but Judge Houwman wouldn’t allow it. Justice Patricia DeVaney wrote the Supreme Court’s 16-page opinion.

“Given the reliability concerns surrounding polygraph evidence, this Court has established a per se rule prohibiting the admission of polygraph evidence in criminal and civil cases,” Justice DeVaney stated. She quoted a 2018 opinion from the South Dakota Supreme Court:

“The rationale advanced for not admitting evidence of polygraph

results, in civil or criminal cases, is that such evidence is

irrelevant because of dubious scientific value [(Rule 402)], it has

no ‘general scientific acceptance as a reliable and accurate

means of ascertaining truth or deception,’ it is not reliable

[(Rule 702)], it has no probative value, and it is likely to be given

significant, if not conclusive weight by the jury, so that ‘the

jurors’ traditional responsibility to collectively ascertain the

facts and adjudge guilt or innocence is thereby preempted’

[(Rule 403)].”

Justice DeVaney further noted that the parties in a case needed to agree beforehand that polygraph results could be admitted. She said that prosecutors found out afterward that Banks had commissioned the test.

“The circuit court, in refusing to admit Banks’s polygraph evidence because of reliability concerns, cited extensive research showing that most state and federal appellate courts considering the admissibility of polygraph evidence at sentencing have upheld refusals to admit this evidence,” the justice wrote, referring to a federal Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals decision.

She added that Banks “has not refuted the central point that the weight of the authority is contrary to his position.”