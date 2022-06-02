PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a Lake County man whose two pit bulls were determined by a law enforcement officer to be dangerous.

The state’s high court publicly released the decision Thursday.

The five justices ruled unanimously in favor of Christopher Michael Alexander. Circuit Judge Patrick Pardy found the Chester man guilty of failing to restrain a dangerous animal. Alexander appealed the conviction to the Supreme Court, whose members agreed with him.

The court found fault with the law that was the basis for his conviction.

Alexander’s white and brown pit bulls threatened neighbor Michael Baartman two years ago.

Baartman had previously complained to local law enforcement after Alexander’s Rottweiler threatened him. The Rottweiler returned when Alexander’s girlfriend called the dog back.

Baartman said he was told by a law enforcement officer after the incident to “carry a gun and shoot the dog” if it attacked him.

Meanwhile a Lake County sheriff’s deputy spoke to Alexander on December 17, 2019, and told Alexander to keep his dogs contained and under control.

On March 4, 2020, Alexander’s two pit bulls threatened Baartman, who pulled a gun but didn’t shoot because Alexander’s girlfriend and two of her children were in the yard. The girlfriend called the dogs back.

A surveillance camera at the home of another neighbor recorded the incident without audio.

Later that day Alexander called law enforcement to complain that Baartman had pulled a gun on his dogs.

Eventually Alexander’s dogs were impounded and he was found guilty of failing to restrain a potentially dangerous animal, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The law leaves the determination of a potentially dangerous animal with the state Animal Industry “(B)oard, any peace officer, or any officer or agent of a humane society.”

The Supreme Court decision written by Justice Janine Kern noted that Judge Pardy was troubled by how the law was written. Justice Kern wrote:

“The circuit court reasoned, ‘It actually makes the law enforcement officer—it’s the only statute I know that does this—that makes the law enforcement officer the finder of fact. Not the court, not a jury.’ The court further stated that ‘I just think that that’s a terrible standard, to let people involved in the situation, not an independent fact-finder, make that determination.’ The circuit court began this discussion with the statement that ‘these may be two of the worst written statutes I’ve ever read, but they are presumed to be constitutional. So that’s where I’m starting.’”

The other state law that Judge Pardy questioned was the definition of a dangerous animal.

Justice Kern said none of the parties nor the judge cited a 2001 decision by the South Dakota Supreme Court known as City of Pierre v. Blackwell. She said that decision was instructive to the Alexander case:

“In Blackwell, an animal control officer determined that Blackwell’s dog was dangerous, and, on the basis of that determination, Blackwell was convicted for failing to comply with certain requirements that a City of Pierre ordinance imposed upon owners of animals declared by an animal control officer to be dangerous. This Court held that Blackwell was not afforded due process when he was convicted based on the animal control officer’s determination of dangerousness. Although the Court determined that the city ordinances under which Blackwell was convicted afforded due process to owners of animals subject to the regulations, the Court concluded that the circuit court erred by ‘merely review[ing] the animal control officer’s decision for its legality’ rather than making an ‘independent determination of dangerousness by a neutral judicial officer as part of the criminal proceeding.’ The Court therefore reversed Blackwell’s conviction because he was deprived of his right to have the State prove the dog was a dangerous animal beyond a reasonable doubt and remanded the matter for further proceedings.”

The justice added, “In this case, the circuit court did not make this required finding and instead expressed that it considered itself bound by the officer’s determination of dangerousness because the language of the statute appears to require nothing further. The circuit court noted that if the definition of a dangerous animal as provided in SDCL 40-1-1(5), requiring only an officer’s determination that the dogs were dangerous, ‘wasn’t the standard, I would have acquitted.’”

Justice Mark Salter disagreed on the reason for reversing Alexander’s conviction but concurred on the result.

“What makes the conviction unsustainable is the absence of an earlier determination that the dogs were dangerous animals,” Justice Salter wrote.

He continued, “For this reason, I think it is unnecessary to rely upon our decision in Blackwell. And it may also be unwise to do so. I am concerned that our opinion in Blackwell may have confused the question of whether a dog was objectively dangerous with whether the dog was a ‘dangerous animal.’ The latter was the actual element there, as it is here, and I tend to think ‘dangerous animal’ is a status—as evidenced by its specific definition in SDCL 40-1-1(5)—to be determined before a person can be subjected to criminal liability, not after.

“But any further discussion in this regard is best left for another day because we can and should reverse the conviction here without regard to Blackwell,” Salter concluded.

The decision can be read here.