PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People convicted of state crimes in South Dakota could face an additional fee if law enforcement found the need to search electronic devices for evidence in those crimes.

The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed legislation Tuesday that would let South Dakota judges add a fee up to $95 to the convicted defendant’s punishment.

The measure will be up for a vote by the full Senate on Thursday.

The South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a $384,500 federal grant for the current year. That has been the approximate annual amount since 2008. The proposed state fee would raise an estimated $250,000.

Senator Helene Duhamel, a Rapid City Republican, is the legislation’s prime sponsor. She said the fee wouldn’t come close to covering law enforcement’s cost for the digital examinations.

Without mentioning his name, Duhamel in her remarks seemed to refer to the deadly crash for which the Senate removed Jason Ravnsborg as state attorney general last year.

Toby Russell, the current chair for South Dakota’s ICAC task force, testified remotely that software renewals cost $165,500 current year. He said nine people currently in South Dakota law enforcement are fully trained in conducting the examinations. Of those, four do examinations on a full-time basis, while the other five are criminal investigators who do them in addition to other work. He said approximately 2,700 digital examinations took place in South Dakota in 2022.

Brent Gromer, who retired in 2021 as the task force chair, testified remotely that he took the idea of the fee to Duhamel. He said the average cost for an examination was $425 and the average cost for a trained examiner was now roughly $192,000 per year.

The committee gave its support on a 6-1 vote after Senator Michael Rohl, an Aberdeen Republican, amended the legislation to give judges discretion rather than require them to charge the fee.

Senator David Wheeler, a Huron Republican and a lawyer, supported Rohl’s change but voted against the final version. “I don’t think it’s the right way to fund law enforcement,” Wheeler said.

Senator Michael Diedrich, a Rapid City Republican and a lawyer, supported the proposal, calling the searches an important element of law enforcement. “It’s imposed on those who are convicted,” Diedrich said about the fee. “I think it’s a good investment. It reduces the taxpayers’ costs.”