PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s state court system plans to contract with a national organization to gather more data on legal needs of people who can’t fully afford lawyers’ services.

Funding for the work by the Sixth Amendment Center will come from money already in the Unified Judicial System’s current budget, state court administrator Greg Sattizahn said Monday.

His comments came during the final meeting of the state Indigent Legal Services Task Force that the Legislature established earlier this year at the request of South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen.

The 13-member panel that resulted has now approved three sets of recommendations in its report that will next be delivered to the governor and the Legislature for consideration.

One of those recommendations calls for the Sixth Amendment Center to gather more information from various counties in South Dakota and conduct “a thorough review” of the data.

“We’ve done our best to get the information, but we recognize the gap,” Sattizahn told panel members.

He told KELOLAND News after the meeting that the center’s work with the task force so far had been funded internally by the center. He said the proposal going forward calls for $98,500.

Another recommendation that would require action from state lawmakers is establishing a state appellate defender’s office with a staff of seven and a $1.4 million budget for its first year.

Another recommendation needing legislative action is a list of possible changes to South Dakota’s current system for legal defense of indigent people.

The report’s list includes:

“Increase in the surcharge for court-appointed attorney reimbursement and abuse and neglect funds that currently flows to the counties.

“Consider a one-time appropriation to the county reimbursement funds to offset costs to counties. This one-time appropriation could be limited to small counties or enhanced to support small counties as they will see fewer immediate benefits from the proposed state office focusing initially on appellate cases.

“Create a reinvestment pool between the state and counties that reimburses county indigent defense costs when those costs exceed a certain baseline cost. There exists a model for such a structure in SDCL ch. 7-16B (County Legal Expense Relief Program) that could be expanded further and should consider state participation in that program.

“Create a dollar cap on the amount a county is responsible for related to an individual case and also a total cap on the maximum outlay a county is required to pay for court-appointed defense costs on an annual basis. Any amounts above those caps would become the responsibility of the state.

“Require cities to contribute to costs of indigent legal defense for city offenses.

“Explore cost-sharing of criminal defense costs with tribal governments.

“Require the defendant to pay a reasonable fixed cost for court-appointed counsel.

“Require a fiscal note on the costs of public defense associated with the creation of a new or enhanced criminal penalty as part of any proposed legislation.

“Consider removing the sales tax on the provision of legal services.”

The task force on Monday added several other items to the list. Those included:

Exploring use of federal funding for indigent defense funding, which was suggested by Traci Smith from the Minnehaha County Public Defender’s Office. She also suggested including the findings from a recent national study by the Rand Corporation on public defense workload;

Republican Senator Jim Mehlhaff’s suggestion regarding using part of a proposed reallocation of revenue collected through the state alcoholic-beverage tax to pay for indigent legal cases; and

Encouraging the State Bar of South Dakota to remind its members to be willing to accept court appointments for legal representation of indigent defendants, as suggested by Eric Whitcher, director of the Law Office of the Pennington County Public Defender.

Mehlhaff also was a member of the Legislature’s Study Committee on County Funding and Services which recently wrapped up its work.

Lake County State’s Attorney Wendy Kloeppner said the two panels did significant work. “If we could bolster each other’s report, we should do that,” she said. “I don’t think we should have recommendations that directly contradict each other, because we would miss the boat.”

Mehlhaff agreed, saying the two reports didn’t appear to be in conflict. He said indigent legal services have “a pretty significant impact” on county budgets.

“I think we can go forward with what we have and it would not be affected by what the other group’s doing,” Mehlhaff told the indigent task force group.