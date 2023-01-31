PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The question of whether South Dakota should be allowed to have able-bodied Medicaid recipients work for their benefits is halfway to the 2024 ballot.

The state House of Representatives voted 60-8 on Tuesday for HJR-5004 brought by Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen.

It comes less than three months after 56% of South Dakota voters decided to expand Medicaid eligibility to people making up to 138% of federal poverty level.

“It’s not imposing it, it’s not going over the heads of the voters, it’s going back to the voters,” Venhuizen said.

Thirteen states had a Medicaid work requirement during Republican President Trump’s administration but Democrat President Biden’s administration doesn’t allow it.

Republican Rep. Greg Jamison joined seven Democrats in voting against it. He said the ambiguity of ‘able bodied’ troubled him.

“I don’t quite understand the rush today to do this,” Jamison said.

The resolution now heads to the Senate, where Republican leader Casey Crabtree is lead sponsor.