PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor’s legislation to narrow who can file nuisance claims against South Dakota agriculture producers and processors is half-way to her desk.

The state House of Representatives voted 61-9 on Thursday for HB-1090. State senators will consider it next. Republican Sen. Joshua Klumb is its prime sponsor there.

Republican Rep. James Wangsness carried the bill in the House for Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. “Agriculture by far is the largest industry in the state,” he said, providing one of every five jobs.

After Republican Rep. Tina Mulally voiced objections to some of the additional legal protections, Republican Rep. Roger Chase said producers have to live within the dust and noise they sometimes create, including when they harvest at night.

“We gotta go when we can go,” Chase said.

Eight of the opposition votes came from Republicans.