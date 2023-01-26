PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota House of Representatives wants the state severance tax applied to lithium.

The House voted 57-13 on Thursday to add lithium to the list of energy minerals subject to the 4.5% tax. Others already on the list are coal, lignite, petroleum, oil, natural gas, uranium, and thorium.

Lithium is in greater demand again for use in batteries. Republican Rep. Kirk Chaffee said nine companies are interested in producing it from an area covering about 50,000 acres in the Black Hills, between Mount Rushmore National Monument and Wind Cave National Park.

Severance tax revenue is split between the state government and the county government where the mineral is produced.

HB-1072 now heads to the Senate, where Republican Julie Frye-Mueller is its lead sponsor.

Chaffee, a retired Meade County director of equalization, said the South Dakota County Commissioners Association supports the legislation.

He said lithium mining isn’t new. “It’s been going on since the 1800s.” During the World War II era, lithium was used in grease and temporary glass, he said, and Keystone was the top producing place in the nation for it.