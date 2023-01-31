PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The most that South Dakotans can give to statewide, legislative and county candidates campaigning for election won’t be changing.

The state House of Representatives rejected the attempt by Republican Rep. Roger Chase to raise those limits Tuesday.

HB-1111 failed on a 31-37 vote. It sought to increase the amount a person or entity can give to a statewide candidate to $5,000 from the current $4,000. It also would have doubled the amount for a legislative or county candidate to $2,000 from the present $1,000.

“None of us are excited about campaigning yet,” Chase said.

Republican Rep. Gary Cammack said the current limits were set 22 years ago. “I believe this increase is going to be a welcome help for us as we campaign,” he said.

But Republican Rep. Jon Hansen called the higher amounts “a step in the wrong direction.”

Said Republican Rep. Carl Perry, “There’s got to be a limit to what people give.”