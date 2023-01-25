PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers are considering whether to create an exception in state drug-paraphernalia laws, so that people could legally use test strips to detect the presence of deadly fentanyl or its analogs in other controlled substances.

The House Judiciary Committee gave its support 11-2 on Wednesday to the proposal from Republican Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt.

“The takeaway is they will prevent deaths in the long run,” said Rehfeldt (ray-felt).

The House will consider HB-1041 possibly as early as Thursday afternoon.

Should it win approval from the House, it would head next to the Senate for further action. Senate Democrat leader Reynold Nesiba is the lead sponsor there.

Justin Bell, representing the South Dakota State Medical Association, said the group supported the fentanyl-testing legislation.

But Bell also suggested an amendment that would greatly broaden the exception, so that it would cover “a test strip, device or other testing equipment or product used, intended for use, or designed for use in identifying or analyzing the strength, presence, or purity of a controlled substance, toxic substance, or hazardous compound, including fentanyl or a fentanyl analogue.”

Rehfeldt, who serves on the state opioid-abuse advisory committee, said the state Department of Health and the state attorney general accepted her fentanyl-only version and had reservations about the amendment. She indicated she could check again with them.

The committee sent it forward without the amendment. Republican Rep. Tyler Torsden. a co-sponsor of the legislation called it “super important.” Republican Rep. David Kull acknowledged that people who die from fentanyl were using other illegal drugs, too. “They just want the meth. They don’t want fentanyl. This makes sense,” Kull said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine that can be laced into other substances. South Dakota had a record 104 drug-related deaths in 2021, including 29 from fentanyl.

One of the witnesses who testified remotely at the hearing Wednesday was Angela Kennecke of Sioux Falls, who founded Emily’s Hope after the death of her 21-year-old daughter from fentanyl poisoning. She said the organization wants to distribute fentanyl-test strips.

“Fentanyl strips are a life-saving tool,” said Kennecke, who had been a long-time KELOLAND News reporter and anchor. “We must keep people alive to get them help.”

Fentanyl-test strips are legal in 22 states, according to Bell. Rehfeldt said they’re probably available over the counter as well as from treatment centers and other services. Rehfeldt said she wasn’t aware of any prosecutions in South Dakota but noted that counselors and others on the opioid committee didn’t want to use the strips illegally.

Republican Rep. Scott Odenbach asked Rehfeldt if she had any concerns about wider use of illegal drugs if people knew, through using the strips, that substances didn’t contain fentanyl. Rehfeldt said states that legalized test strips showed a decline in illegal drug use.